Man shot in Little Village

A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Little Village neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

He was shot in the left leg at 9:06 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Harding, according to Chicago Police. His age was not immediately known.

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance was still on the scene almost an hour later, police said. He was in good condition.

More details were not immediately available.