Man shot in Logan Square

A man was shot early Tuesday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 19-year-old was walking at 3:32 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Kedzie when a black SUV approached and another male exited the vehicle and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the foot and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.