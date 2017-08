Man shot in Logan Square

A man was shot early Tuesday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:40 a.m., the 30-year-old got into a fight “with a fellow gang member,” who pulled out a handgun and opened fire in the 1800 block of North Whipple, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the ear and taken in good condition to Norwegian American Hospital, police said.