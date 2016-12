Man shot in neck in Back of the Yards

A man was shot Monday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was driving in the 4800 block of South Bishop at 5:38 p.m. when he heard a shot and realized he’d been struck in his neck, according to Chicago Police.

He stopped at a Chicago Fire Department station and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.