Man shot in neck in Bronzeville; 1 in custody

A 25-year-old man was shot in the neck late Saturday in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

He got in a fight with a 31-year-old man who shot him about 10:05 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to St. Bernard Hospital before he was transferred in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The 31-year-old man was in custody early Sunday while Area Central detectives investigated, police said. A weapon was also recovered.