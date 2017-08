Man shot in North Lawndale shows up at hospital

A man showed up at a West Side hospital after he was shot in the North Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning.

About 8 a.m., the 40-year-old man was shot in the left thigh in the 1400 block of South Homan, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.