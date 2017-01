Man shot in Park Manor

A 19-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was entering a vehicle about 2:35 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Indiana when two people in a passing vehicle fired shots in his direction, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the left leg and back and took himself in serious condition to St. Bernard Hospital before being transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.