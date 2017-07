Man shot in Portage Park

A man was shot Friday evening in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man, whose exact age was unknown, was shot in the ankle at 7:53 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Laramie, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Community First Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.