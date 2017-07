Man shot in Princeton Park

A man was wounded early Saturday in a South Side shooting in the Princeton Park neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was shot in his right leg about 3:40 a.m. while walking on the sidewalk in the 9300 block of South LaSalle when two males shot handguns at him, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where his condition was stabilized, police said.