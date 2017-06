Man shot in Roseland

A man was shot early Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 37-year-old was standing inside his home about 12:45 a.m. in the first block of East 113th Street when a shot came through his front door and struck him in the right shoulder, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.