Man shot in Roseland

A man was shot late Monday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 11:22 p.m., the 19-year-old was walking to his door in the 11300 block of South Eggleston when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered four gunshot wounds to the leg and was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.