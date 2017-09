Man shot in Roseland

A man was shot Sunday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 9:52 a.m., the 20-year-old was walking to the store in the 10600 block of South Wentworth when he heard two gunshots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the heel and flagged down a citizen, who drove him to Roseland Hospital, police said.

He was transferred in good condition Mount Sinai Hospital.