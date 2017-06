Man shot in Roseland shows up at Indiana hospital

A man who was shot early Thursday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side took himself to a hospital in northwest Indiana.

The shooting happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Wentworth, according to Chicago Police.

The 19-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and took himself to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Police said the victim was not cooperating with investigators.