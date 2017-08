Man shot in South Chicago

A man was shot Tuesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was in the back seat of a minivan about 7:50 p.m. traveling south in the 9000 block of South Escanaba when shots rang out and he was struck in the left leg, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The man was not cooperating with investigators.