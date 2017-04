Man shot in South Deering

A man was shot late Wednesday in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 11:46 p.m., the 23-year-old was walking in the 2400 block of East 107th Street when he heard gunfire and, as he ran away, was shot in the leg, according to Chicago Police. He told investigators he didn’t have a description of the shooter.

The man was taken in good condition to Trinity Hospital, police said.