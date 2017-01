Man shot in South Shore

A man was shot Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was getting into a parked vehicle about 9:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when two males on the sidewalk fired shots in his direction, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm and abdomen and later showed up at Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.