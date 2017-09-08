Man shot in South Shore

A man was shot early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was standing outside at 2:43 a.m. smoking a cigarette in the 1600 block of East 79th Street when a group of males walked up, one of whom pulled out a knife and chased the victim, according to Chicago Police.

The man also pulled out a knife, in an effort to defend himself, but one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.