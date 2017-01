Man shot in the back in South Lawndale

A man was shot in the back Tuesday night in the South Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 9:10 p.m. a vehicle pulled up to the 22-year-old in the 1500 block of South Kolin, and someone got out to open fire, Chicago Police said.

The person then got back into the vehicle and fled, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. Area Central detectives are investigating.