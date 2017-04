Man shot during party in Fuller Park

A man was shot in the face during a party early Sunday in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:05 a.m., the 30-year old got into an argument with another male, who took out a handgun and fired shots in the 4800 block of South Princeton, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Provident Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital.