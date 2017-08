Man shot in the leg in Austin

A man was shot Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 9:15 p.m., the 36-year-old was sitting on a front porch in the 4900 block of West Hubbard when someone fired shots, striking him in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken in good condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said. He was treated and released.