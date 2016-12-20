Man shot in the elbow near South Side Red Line station

A man was shot in the left elbow Tuesday night near a Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood CTA Red Line station on the South Side.

About 7:20 p.m., the 33-year-old was sitting inside a vehicle parked outside the 69th Street station along the Dan Ryan Expressway when a gunman walked up and told the man to open the door, according to Chicago Police.

He started driving away, and the other person opened fire, hitting him in the elbow, police said.

The 33-year-old kept going to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Police think the shooting was gang-related.