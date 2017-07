Man shot in University Village

A man was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The 28-year-old was sitting on a front porch at 12:54 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when someone in a light-colored car started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle and took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.