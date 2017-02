Man shot in Uptown

A man was shot Tuesday evening near a school in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The 22-year-old was standing outside about 7:20 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Winthrop when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the left calf, according to Chicago Police.

William C. Goudy Technology Academy is located nearby at 5120 N. Winthrop.

The man later showed up at Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was treated and released, police said.