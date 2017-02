Man shot in vestibule of Gresham building

A man was shot inside a building late Monday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old entered a building about 10:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Marshfield when a male approached him from behind in the vestibule, pulled out a gun and shot him, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.