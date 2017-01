Man shot in Washington Heights, uncooperative with police

A man was shot Friday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., the 28-year-old was getting out a vehicle in the 10500 block of South Sangamon when someone inside a car driving by fired shots striking him in the left arm, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, but was being uncooperative with investigators, police said.