Man shot in Washington Park

A man was shot early Tuesday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was sitting in the front room of a home at 1:51 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Calumet when someone fired shots outside, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the buttocks and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.