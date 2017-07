Man shot in Washington Park

A man was shot early Sunday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was walking about 2:55 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 300 block of East 57th Street when someone in a passing black SUV opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and later showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.