Man shot in West Englewood

A man was shot Saturday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was shot in the chest shortly after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Paulina, according to Chicago Police.

He was able to run from the shooting and was eventually picked up by paramedics and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Curtis Hudson said the man was picked up near South Laflin Street and West 74th Street.

Detectives were investigating whether this incident was related to a Marquette Park neighborhood shooting that happened about the same time.