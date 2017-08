Man shot in West Englewood

A man was shot Sunday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was in an alley in the 5700 block of South Paulina at 8:46 a.m. when a male got out of a dark car, walked up to him and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left ankle and right arm, and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. The shooter fled in an unknown direction.

Police said the victim is affiliated with a gang.