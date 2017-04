Man shot in West Garfield Park

A man was shot late Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Shortly before midnight, the 29-year-old was driving a vehicle, stopped at a red light in the 4700 block of West Harrison when someone in a blue car fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and took himself to Loretto Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.