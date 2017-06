Man shot in West Garfield Park

A man was shot Wednesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was standing outside at 11:07 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Jackson when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

The man, who was not cooperating with investigators, was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.