Man shot in West Garfield Park

A man was shot late Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11:26 p.m., the 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Van Buren when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, striking him in the abdomen and legs, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.