Man shot in West Pullman

A man was shot late Friday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 23-year-old was walking down the street about 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West 117th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left leg that exited through his left hip, and he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.