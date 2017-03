Man shot in West Pullman

A man was shot Saturday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 9 p.m., the 32-year-old was standing on a corner in the 12200 block of South Carpenter when another male, thought to be in his 20s, walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left hand and showed up at Metro South Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was listed in good condition, police said.