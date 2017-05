Man shot in West Rogers Park

A man was shot late Monday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 11:34 p.m., the 24-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 7500 block of North Kedzie when someone in a black car fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left thigh and suffered a graze wound to the neck, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized.