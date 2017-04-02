Man shot in west suburban cemetery

A man was shot Saturday at a cemetery in west suburban Hillside.

Paramedics were sent to Oakridge-Glen Oak Cemetery, 4301 W. Roosevelt Road, for a report of a gunshot victim, according to the Hillside Fire Department. The victim, described as an adult male, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Investigators with the Cook County sheriff’s office could be seen blocking off areas of the cemetery with police tape. The sheriff’s office did not immediately return calls requesting additional information.