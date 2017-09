Man shot in West Woodlawn

A man was shot late Sunday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old told investigators that he was standing on the sidewalk about midnight in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove when a vehicle passed and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left arm and had his condition stabilized at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The man was not cooperating with investigators.