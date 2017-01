Man shot inside Lawndale apartment

A man was shot early Saturday in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

About 12:45 a.m., the 21-year-old was inside an apartment in the 1400 block of South Avers when someone he knew pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one was in custody.