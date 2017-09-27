Man shot multiple times in Aurora

A man was shot multiple times early Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

The shooting happened about 1:55 a.m., apparently during a large party at a home in the 600 block of North Randall Road, according to Aurora police.

The 24-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was dropped off at an Aurora hospital by two other men, police said. The victim’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The home was struck by more than one bullet, police said. The two men who took the victim to the hospital, ages 21 and 23, as well as the home’s residents and partygoers were all uncooperative with investigators. No other injuries were reported and the shooting did not appear to be random.

No suspect information was available, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000, or submit tips with the department’s My PD app.