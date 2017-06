Man shot multiple times in Lawndale

A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 9:20 p.m., the 20-year-old was in the 4100 block of West Cullerton when someone walked up to him and began shooting, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his ankles, knee and foot, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.