Man shot on CTA Red Line platform on South Side

A man was shot and critically wounded on the CTA Red Line platform at the Garfield Station early Monday on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was arguing with another male on the platform at 2:39 a.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when the male took out a handgun and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the head and chest and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

As of 3:38 a.m., Red Line trains were bypassing the Garfield Station, according to the CTA. Shuttle buses were available for alternative service.