Man shot on Far South Side shows up at hospital 15 hours later

A 28-year-old man shot early Thursday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side waited 15 hours before seeking treatment for his wound.

About 1 a.m., the man was sitting on a porch in the 400 block of West 115th Street when a group of males approached him, according to Chicago Police. He heard gunshots, felt pain and realized he was shot in his left foot.

The man took himself to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields about 4:15 p.m., police said. His condition was not immediately known.