Man shot on front porch in Humboldt Park

A man was shot Thursday morning on a front porch in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 25-year-old man was standing on the front porch of a home in the 700 block of North Christiana at 10:56 a.m. when a gunman walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot twice in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The gunman ran away after the shooting.