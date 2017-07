Man shot in Loop

A man was shot on Lower Wacker Drive in the Loop on Monday afternoon. | Mitch Armentrout/Sun-Times

A man was shot Monday afternoon in the Loop near Millennium Park.

The shooting happened at 2:57 p.m. in the 100 block of North Garland Court, according to Chicago Police.

The 33-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. Additional details, including his condition, weren’t immediately available.