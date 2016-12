Man shot on Near West Side

A man was shot Monday night on the Near West Side.

The 23-year-old was standing outside about 10:50 p.m. in the 200 block of South Leavitt when a silver Ford Fusion drove up, according to Chicago Police. A passenger then got out, shouted gang slogans and fired at him.

The man suffered a graze wound to the right arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.