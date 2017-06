Man shot on Near West Side

A man was wounded late Sunday in a Near West Side shooting.

The 29-year-old told investigators he was standing outside about 11:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Adams when someone fired shots from a vacant lot nearby, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot and later showed up at Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said. The man was not cooperating with investigators.