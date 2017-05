Man, 45, shot on South Side

A man was shot early Sunday on the South Side, on the border between the Princeton Park and Longwood Manor neighborhoods.

The 45-year-old got into an argument with someone about 3:10 a.m. in the 100 block of West 95th Street when a male exited a vehicle and fired shots, striking him in the right side of his abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.