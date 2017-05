Man shot on West Side

A man was shot in the buttocks early Friday along the border of the Humboldt Park and Logan Square neighborhoods on the West Side.

Shortly before 5 a.m., the 31-year-old was in his car in the 3800 block of West North Avenue when a dark gray vehicle with tinted windows pulled up, and a gunman in the passenger seat opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.