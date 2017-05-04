Man shot Saturday during attempted robbery in Austin

A man who was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood showed up at a hospital early Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Cicero when an armed male walked up and tried to rob him, according to Chicago Police. The victim tried to knock the gun from the suspect’s hand, at which point the suspect fired.

The victim went home and walked into MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island early Wednesday with a gunshot wound to the left hand, police said. His condition was stabilized.