Man shot, seriously hurt in Lawndale armed robbery

A man was seriously hurt Wednesday evening during an armed robbery that turned into a shooting in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was walking just before 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to him in the 3900 block of West Grenshaw, according to Chicago Police.

People got out of the vehicle and robbed him, police said. During the robbery, the man was shot in the arm and hip.

He was listed in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police.

Multiple people were being questioned by police as Area North detectives conducted an investigation.